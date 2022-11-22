e-Paper Get App
HomeViralUttar Pradesh: Man in police custody sings and dances to popular song from 'Laila Majnu,' video goes viral; watch

Uttar Pradesh: Man in police custody sings and dances to popular song from 'Laila Majnu,' video goes viral; watch

Peak UP things? A video of a man in police custody performing, and enjoy retro music in the official premises has gone viral on social media

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 12:10 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh: Man in police custody sings and dances to popular song from 'Laila Majnu,' video goes viral; watch | Twitter
Follow us on

Remember the "Char bottle vodka" accused from the DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal's residence vandalism case? Similar to the man, who was filmed unabashedly singing and dancing to the Yo Yo Honey Singh-Sunny Leone song while under police clutches, another man in custody was spotted performing in the official premises. The video showing the UP man vibing in "Koi Patthar Se Na Mare Mere Deewane Ko" song from the Bollywood film Laila Majnu (1976) has gone viral on social media.

The video is rolling on social media with multiple shares, retweets and likes, and is reportedly believed to have originated from the Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh.

Watch video:

Read Also
Watch: Man who allegedly vandalised cars at DCW chairperson's residence held, sings '4 bottle vodka'...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Watch: After Pilibhit, locals from Lakhimpur Kheri uproot road with bare hands

Watch: After Pilibhit, locals from Lakhimpur Kheri uproot road with bare hands

Did you know? West Bengal hosts an Argentina football team-themed tea stall near Ichhapur railway...

Did you know? West Bengal hosts an Argentina football team-themed tea stall near Ichhapur railway...

Netizens pour love on picture of homeless man sharing his tiny mattress with stray dogs

Netizens pour love on picture of homeless man sharing his tiny mattress with stray dogs

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina vs Brazil football fans fight in Kerala's Kollam; watch viral video

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina vs Brazil football fans fight in Kerala's Kollam; watch viral video

Uttar Pradesh: Man in police custody sings and dances to popular song from 'Laila Majnu,' video goes...

Uttar Pradesh: Man in police custody sings and dances to popular song from 'Laila Majnu,' video goes...