Uttar Pradesh: Dog Tax! Pet owners to pay over Rs 500 in Prayagraj

The government officials in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh notified the public of 'Dog Tax.' Having pets around home can be a great time for people, however having to pay for it might come costly for some.

According to reports, pet owners would be entitled to pay over Rs 100 as per the dog breed. So far, the Municipal Corporation used to charge Rs 500 tax on keeping expensive breed dogs while Rs 200 on indigenous ones. However, now, citizens would have to pay about Rs 630 for an year. Also, they would require a license to hold a pet dog at home.

Twitter couldn't resist from sharing the update on social media. Check some tweets:

कुत्ता कर की मार प्रयागराज में कुत्ता पालने पर. नगर निगम में कुत्ता कर प्रारम्भ हो गया है प्रति कुत्ता 600 रुपये टैक्स देना पड़ेगा एक वर्ष के लिए। मेनका जी मदद करें प्रयागराज वासियों की 🙏 pic.twitter.com/48fkYVVdVq — Brajesh Rajput (@brajeshabpnews) August 4, 2022