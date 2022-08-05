e-Paper Get App

Uttar Pradesh: Dog Tax! Pet owners to pay over Rs 500 in Prayagraj

Having pets around home can be a great time for people, however having to pay for it might come costly for some.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 05, 2022, 10:02 AM IST
article-image

The government officials in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh notified the public of 'Dog Tax.' Having pets around home can be a great time for people, however having to pay for it might come costly for some.

According to reports, pet owners would be entitled to pay over Rs 100 as per the dog breed. So far, the Municipal Corporation used to charge Rs 500 tax on keeping expensive breed dogs while Rs 200 on indigenous ones. However, now, citizens would have to pay about Rs 630 for an year. Also, they would require a license to hold a pet dog at home.

Twitter couldn't resist from sharing the update on social media. Check some tweets:

Read Also
Pokemon Arcanine or a cute dog? Watch viral video to know
article-image
HomeViralUttar Pradesh: Dog Tax! Pet owners to pay over Rs 500 in Prayagraj

RECENT STORIES

Goa: Uphill task for Margao civic body to keep promise of Sonsodo turn around by May

Goa: Uphill task for Margao civic body to keep promise of Sonsodo turn around by May

BJP hits back at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, asks 'do you have democracy in your party?'

BJP hits back at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, asks 'do you have democracy in your party?'

RBI hikes repo rate by 50 basis to cool inflation; highest since 2019

RBI hikes repo rate by 50 basis to cool inflation; highest since 2019

PM Narendra Modi holds meeting with top ministers

PM Narendra Modi holds meeting with top ministers

'Institutional monopoly' to 'death of democracy': Top 5 attacks by Rahul Gandhi on Modi government

'Institutional monopoly' to 'death of democracy': Top 5 attacks by Rahul Gandhi on Modi government