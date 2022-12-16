e-Paper Get App
Uttar Pradesh: 4 women constables suspended after their viral dance video

Four female police constables deployed as part of security at the 'Ram Janmabhoomi' site were dancing to Bhojpuri song 'Patli kamariya mori' and the video of the same had gone viral

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 16, 2022, 11:57 AM IST
Four female police constables deployed as part of security at the 'Ram Janmabhoomi' site here have been suspended after a video purportedly showing them dancing to Bhojpuri song 'Patli Kamariya Mori' surfaced online, officials said on Friday.

The suspended constables were not in uniform in the video shared widely on social media platforms. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muniraj G ordered the suspension of constables Kavita Patel, Kamini Kushwaha, Kashish Sahni and Sandhya Singh based on an inquiry report filed by Additional SP (security) Pankaj Pandey on Thursday.

