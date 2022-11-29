Who is Laxmi Singh? The first female police commissioner of Uttar Pradesh given charge of Noida

Laxmi Singh |

The Uttar Pradesh government appointed new Police Commissioners in a major reshuffle. Laxmi Singh, the Inspector-General of Police for the Lucknow range, was appointed as the state's first female police commissioner and given charge of Noida.

Alok Singh, who has been assigned to the Director General of Police headquarters in Lucknow, will be replaced by Laxmi Singh.

The state government of Uttar Pradesh issued a transfer order and published a list of 16 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in the state.

In 2000, the 48-year-old senior Indian Police Service officer passed the exam and was appointed Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of the Pradeshik Armed Constabulary in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

Singh was the Inspector General of Police for the Lucknow range.

All about Laxmi Singh

Singh is the first female IPS topper (33rd overall) in the exams held by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Singh was named the best probationer at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad, according to official records.

She received the Prime Minister's silver baton and the Home Minister's pistol during her training. Singh earned a Bachelor of Technology in Mechanical Engineering and began her career as a senior superintendent of police in 2004.

Singh previously held the positions of Additional Director General (ADG), Director General (DG), and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the police.

DIG of the Pradeshik Armed Constabulary

In 2014, she was appointed as the DIG of the Pradeshik Armed Constabulary. She was promoted to Inspector General of Police in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, in 2019.

Laxmi Singh is best known for leading the investigation into the Kanpur encounter, which resulted in the deaths of eight police officers, including Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Devendra Mishra.

Singh has actively participated in investigations into crimes against women, including the poisoning of three Dalit girls.

