UP Crime: 2 bikers snatch Lucknow saree-clad woman's bag & flee in broad daylight, CCTV footage surfaces

Uttar Pradesh: 2 bikers snatch Lucknow woman's bag & run away after robbery in broad daylight | Twitter

A woman casually walking on the streets of Lucknow was robbed by two men who were on a bike and approached her at speed. Seconds after snatching the UP lady's bag, she lost her balance and fell on the road. Within this short period, the duo managed an escape.

Lucknow: Scooty-borne miscreants snatched purse from a woman walking on foot, case of Sector 6 Colony of Vikas Nagar.#Lucknow pic.twitter.com/PU1QS8Rcqs — Report1BharatEnglish (@Report1BharatEn) April 20, 2023

The entire incident that reportedly took place at Sector 6 Colony of the Vikas Nagar area in Lucknow was recorded on a nearby CCTV camera. The footage has now surfaced online and it shows a saree-clad woman being robbed of her bag by two miscreants in broad daylight.

The timestamp of the video recording suggests the incident to have occurred on April 19, Wednesday. Further details in this regard are awaited.