 UP Crime: 2 bikers snatch Lucknow saree-clad woman's bag & flee in broad daylight, CCTV footage surfaces
A CCTV video showing two bikers robbing a saree-clad woman of her bag has surfaced online. The incident has been reported from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 21, 2023, 05:48 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh: 2 bikers snatch Lucknow woman's bag & run away after robbery in broad daylight | Twitter

A woman casually walking on the streets of Lucknow was robbed by two men who were on a bike and approached her at speed. Seconds after snatching the UP lady's bag, she lost her balance and fell on the road. Within this short period, the duo managed an escape.

The entire incident that reportedly took place at Sector 6 Colony of the Vikas Nagar area in Lucknow was recorded on a nearby CCTV camera. The footage has now surfaced online and it shows a saree-clad woman being robbed of her bag by two miscreants in broad daylight.

The timestamp of the video recording suggests the incident to have occurred on April 19, Wednesday. Further details in this regard are awaited.

article-image

