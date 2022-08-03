Oh, no! Businessman lands at wrong destination, misses big meeting

Image credit: Google

Travelling to work can be exhausting especially if you are someone who likes to travel regularly. It can be difficult to track all places if you have to travel for business meetings.

A US man has claimed that he ended up in the wrong city and missed a business meeting.

"Today I f***ed up by missing a meeting because I flew to the wrong city," he posted on Reddit.

"I have to travel a boatload for work, something like 100+ nights a year in hotels. It can kind of all run together and I don't pay a ton of notice to it anymore. The office handles the bookings and all so I really just have to show up," he revealed.

He also said that he mostly travels between New York City, Dallas in Texas, Seattle in Washington, San Francisco in California and Atlanta in Georgia.

