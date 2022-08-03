e-Paper Get App

Oh, no! Businessman lands at wrong destination, misses big meeting

Travelling to work can be exhausting, isn't it. This incident might give relatable vibes to frequent travellers.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 03, 2022, 05:10 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: Google

Travelling to work can be exhausting especially if you are someone who likes to travel regularly. It can be difficult to track all places if you have to travel for business meetings.

A US man has claimed that he ended up in the wrong city and missed a business meeting.

"Today I f***ed up by missing a meeting because I flew to the wrong city," he posted on Reddit.

"I have to travel a boatload for work, something like 100+ nights a year in hotels. It can kind of all run together and I don't pay a ton of notice to it anymore. The office handles the bookings and all so I really just have to show up," he revealed.

He also said that he mostly travels between New York City, Dallas in Texas, Seattle in Washington, San Francisco in California and Atlanta in Georgia.

Read Also
Rupee falls 27 paise to 78.80 against US dollar in early trade
article-image
Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Airoli ward conducts awareness on ill effects of single-use plastic
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeViralOh, no! Businessman lands at wrong destination, misses big meeting

RECENT STORIES

'An inspiring win': Kamlesh Mehta on India men's TT team's gold medal win at Commonwealth Games 2022...

'An inspiring win': Kamlesh Mehta on India men's TT team's gold medal win at Commonwealth Games 2022...

Yes Bank-DHFL fraud case: ED attaches assets worth Rs 415 crore of builders Sanjay Chhabria, Avinash...

Yes Bank-DHFL fraud case: ED attaches assets worth Rs 415 crore of builders Sanjay Chhabria, Avinash...

WBSSC Scam: Special Court sends Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee to 2-day ED custody

WBSSC Scam: Special Court sends Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee to 2-day ED custody

Mumbai: Shinde-Fadnavis govt scraps MVA’s decision to increase BMC wards to 236 from 227

Mumbai: Shinde-Fadnavis govt scraps MVA’s decision to increase BMC wards to 236 from 227

Mumbai: Plea of Best Bakery accused filed with ‘ulterior motive’ say police

Mumbai: Plea of Best Bakery accused filed with ‘ulterior motive’ say police