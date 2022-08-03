Navi Mumbai: Airoli ward conducts awareness on ill effects of single-use plastic | iStock images

The Airoli ward of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) conducted an awareness programme on the ill effects of plastic in Janata Market at Sector 3, Airoli earlier this week. The awareness programme was carried out under the guidance of senior civic official Mahendra Sapre.

During the campaign, officials appealed to citizens to stop using single-use plastic. In order to encourage them to switch to cloth bags, around 500 cloth bags were distributed to the customers who visited the market that day.

On this occasion, apart from Sapre, Sanitation Officer Subhash Mahse, Sanitation Inspector Nitin Mahale, Narendra Vikhare, Manish Sarkate, Vijendra Jadhav, and Nilesh Pawar and officers and employees were present.

Last month, NMMC in association with the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) conducted an awareness workshop in Vashi for citizens, shopkeepers, and plastic makers, schools, colleges, women's self-help groups and social organizations as well as semi-governmental organizations.

The civic body has also been using social media to create awareness to stop using single-use plastics. From using the popular movie to sharing an example of nature, the civic body is exploring a number of options to reach the maximum number of citizens.