 US-Iran-Israel War: Iranian Women Mock Those Mourning For Khamenei; Dance Reels On Social Media
Viral

After Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in US–Israeli airstrikes, state media showed scenes of mourning, while viral videos captured people celebrating on streets in Tehran. Reports said several of his relatives were also killed. The military campaign entered its fourth day with continued strikes and retaliatory exchanges.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, March 03, 2026, 08:15 PM IST
article-image

After Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in a joint military operation by the United States and Israel, state media in Iran broadcast scenes of mourning and national grief. At the same time, videos on social media have shown people, including women, dancing, cheering and celebrating his death, some of which have gone viral.

Another video shows men and women dancing in joy on the road in Tehran.

article-image

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, was killed in US–Israeli airstrikes. Four of Khamenei’s relatives, including his daughter, grandchild and son-in-law, were also killed in the US–Israeli strikes, Iran’s Fars News Agency reported on Sunday.

Khamenei’s wife was injured in the US–Israeli attack and later died from her injuries.

Meanwhile, the United States–Israeli military campaign against Iran entered its fourth day on Tuesday, with continued airstrikes and retaliatory exchanges.

