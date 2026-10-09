UP Teacher ‘Plays Tabla’ On Student’s Bald Head, Laughs; Suspended After Etawah Classroom Video Goes Viral | X

A government primary school teacher in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district has been suspended after a video showing him allegedly using a student’s head to ‘play tabla’ went viral on social media. The incident prompted the Basic Education Department to take disciplinary action against the teacher, identified as Dinesh Kumar Mathur.

Teacher Records Video, Uploads It On Facebook

The video, which was reportedly recorded by Mathur himself, was later shared on his Facebook account. It shows the teacher sitting on a chair inside a classroom while a child sits on the floor in front of him.

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In the clip, Mathur appears to tap the child’s head as though playing a tabla, a traditional Indian percussion instrument. The video subsequently gained attention on social media, raising concerns about the teacher’s conduct towards a student in a school setting.

Basic Education Department Orders Immediate Suspension

The viral video eventually came to the attention of the Basic Education Department, which took cognisance of the matter. Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Dr Rajesh Kumar ordered Mathur’s immediate suspension, treating his behaviour as an act of indiscipline.

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The department has initiated an investigation to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident. Further disciplinary action will be determined based on the findings of the inquiry.

The incident has once again drawn attention to the responsibility of school authorities and teachers to maintain appropriate conduct and ensure a safe environment for students.