UP potholes woes: Official convoy ignores e-rickshaw turning upside down on road in Sitapur

People all over the country continue to suffer due to bad roads. Pothole related incidences are being reported every day even from metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Bangalore and Delhi among many other places.

A recent video shared on Twitter shows the pathetic condition of roads in Jahangirabad village in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh. The video shows several potholes on the road filled with rainwater.

As per reports, when a convoy of District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police was passing through this road on Monday, on seeing the convoy coming from the front, the e-rickshaw driver turned his vehicle to the left, unfortunately, the rickshaw overturned crushing the passengers onboard. The government officials convoy did not stop even when the people nearby ran to pick them up.

Social media users commented that that the officials responsible for these condition of the roads due to their negligence, do not care to see suffering people's condition. Other users wrote that the officials ignored the fallen e-rickshaw in the same way as the government is ignoring the falling rupee nowadays.

Recently UP CM Yogi Adityanath had announced to make the state roads pothole-free by November 15. Going by the minister's claims, it seems challenging to get rid of these huge craters on the state roads in such less time.

Earlier, a similar video went viral from Ballia district as well. In the video, a person can be seen saying that there are several potholes on the road and due to this many e-rickshaws get overturned every day. A rickshaw coming behind then overturns in the pit.