 UP police special services: Hamirpur cop seen taking prisoner out for alcohol shopping
The picture went viral on social media on April 28

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 29, 2023, 09:06 PM IST
article-image
UP police special services: Hamirpur cop seen taking prisoner out for alcohol shopping | Twitter

Hamirpur: A picture of a Uttar Pradesh police officer on a wine shop with a convict had gone viral on social media raising eyebrows over the Police's services towards the criminals they work day-in and day-out with.

The incident went viral on social media on April 28 and on April 29, i.e today, Hamirpur SP clarified that necessary actions have been initiated against the said police official. The officer in question is from Janpad Hamirpur that falls under the jurisdiction of Kurara area PS.

In the picture that went viral, the official is holding the man who is tied with a rope. The convict/under trial prisoner is looking behind him while the police officer is looking at him. Both of them are standing on the gates on a wine shop Hamirpur No.3 Kingroad.

article-image

