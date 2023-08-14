UP News: Minor Boy Attacked By Stray Dogs Outside House In Jhansi; Scary Visuals Surface

In a scarry video showing the menace of stray dogs, a boy was attacked by a pack of dogs in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district. A video on social media and 'X' (formerly Twitter) showed the boy coming under attack by the stray dogs in a narrow lane.

Looking at the video, it is evident that the boy was being chased by the dogs before the incident was captured on camera. However, the little boy comes under a vicious attack by the stray who surround the little boy and start biting him.

A couple, who had just reached toward the end of the lane, upon hearing the cries of the child, come back to check the matter. By that time, a woman comes with a stick in hand and the five dogs who were mauling the child, run away.

After the dogs run away, the boy runs toward the woman who saved him. The boy can be seen crying and hugs the woman. Till that time, the locals gather and are shocked to learn about the dogs attacking the little boy.

The boy is undergoing treatment at a hospital and said to be in a state of shock. He is recovering from the dog bites and is being counselled.

Menace of Stray Dogs

The menace of stray dogs and reports of pack of dogs attacking kids has emerged from different parts of the country in the last few years. One of the most shocking incidents took place in Hyderabad, where a five-year old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs. The little boy's father was a security guard in the premises where he was attacked, said reports.

