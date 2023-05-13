UP municipal polls: Candidate gets emotional after victory; watch viral video | Twitter video screengrab

Amid the election results joys and sorrows, a moment captured on camera of a UP electoral candidate after his victory in the municipal election has gone viral on social media.

A candidate from Kanpur’s Begumpurwa was seen crying out loud after his victory while those around him tried to console him as results were declared on Saturday.

Akeel Shanu was handed a bottle of water while his friends pat him on his back to keep quiet as tears of joy rolled down his cheeks.

watch video here:

Polling was held for 17 municipal corporations across the state, including the recently formed Shahjahanpur municipal corporation. Bye-elections for the Suar and Chhanbey Assembly seats were held on May 10.

An estimated 53 per cent of the state's 4.32 crore registered voters exercised their franchise in the local body polls, according to Election Commission.

The urban local body polls were held in two phases, first on May 4 and second May 11, to elect 17 mayors and 1,401 corporators. As many as 19 corporators were elected unopposed. Polling in the first phase was held in 37 districts, 9 divisions and 10 municipal corporations. In 10 municipal corporations, polling was conducted in 830 wards, across 9,699 polling places and 2,658 polling stations.

Shafeek Ahmed Ansari, Apna Dal (Soneylal) candidate won the Suar Assembly bypoll.

Ansari defeated his closest rival, Anuradha Chauhan of the Samajwadi Party, by 8,724 votes.

From the trends available on 158 of 199 municipalities, BJP is ahead on 65, SP on 53, BSP on 21, Congress on nine and others on 10 seats.

