Viral

Updated on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 02:13 PM IST

Universal Children's Day 2021: Netizens take to Twitter to share greetings and tributes for children

FPJ Web Desk
Unsplash

Unsplash

Universal Children's Day is marked every year on November 20 to commemorate the UN General Assembly's adoption of the Declaration of the Rights of the Child on the same day in 1959.

The day is observed around the world to promote children's rights while also raising their living standards. It also fosters worldwide cooperation and develops children's awareness in order to improve their well-being. Despite the fact that Children's Day is observed on different dates in different nations, International Children's Day is a worldwide event held on November 20.

The United Nations General Assembly initially commemorated the day on December 14, 1954. (UNGA). The date 20 November is notable because it was on this day in 1959 that the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Declaration of the Rights of the Child. The UNGA also adopted the Convention on the Rights of the Child on November 20, 1989.

As a result, the United Nations General Assembly asked other countries to commemorate World Children's Day on November 20 to promote children's rights, international unity, and support children's well-being.

As we celebrate world children's day today, have a look at how netizens have taken to Twitter to share wishes:

