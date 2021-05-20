Unfortunate language and a hint of child labour? Poem in NCERT textbook sparks Twitter outrage

Another day, another controversy. An NCERT text book is once again at the centre of a Twitter controversy, with netizens questioning the somewhat unfortunate choice of words in a Hindi poem. The excerpt in question appears to be from a Class 1 Hindi text book featuring a short poem titled 'Aam ki tokri'.

Now, there are many reasons to flag this poem. While some on Twitter are busy critiquing the allegedly crude vocabulary, others see this is a normalisation of child labour. It is also somewhat unclear as to what message the poem is trying to deliver as a whole through its short two line rhyming stanzas. Interestingly, even as many launch a scathing attack against NCERT and the unknown poet, others are busy attacking their fellow netizens for their 'warped mindset'.