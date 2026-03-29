 'UK Needs To Take Notes': Foreign Tourist In Goa Impressed By India's Grocery Delivery App; Gets ₹822 Order In 20 Mins
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'UK Needs To Take Notes': Foreign Tourist In Goa Impressed By India's Grocery Delivery App; Gets ₹822 Order In 20 Mins

'UK Needs To Take Notes': Foreign Tourist In Goa Impressed By India's Grocery Delivery App; Gets ₹822 Order In 20 Mins

A foreign tourist in Goa went viral after sharing her Swiggy Instamart grocery delivery experience on Instagram. She was impressed when her order arrived in under 30 minutes and cost significantly less than similar items in the UK. Highlighting affordable prices and quick service, she praised India’s fast-growing quick-commerce system and suggested other countries could learn from it

Ameesha SUpdated: Sunday, March 29, 2026, 07:30 PM IST
article-image

A foreign traveller visiting Goa has gone viral on social media after sharing her surprisingly smooth grocery shopping experience using an Indian quick-commerce app. The woman, identified as Chlo, documented how fast and affordable online grocery delivery in India can be compared to services in the UK.

Fast grocery delivery leaves tourist impressed

In a video posted on Instagram, Chlo revealed that she ordered everyday groceries through Swiggy Instamart while staying in Goa. She said the order reached her doorstep in roughly 20 minutes, although she learned that deliveries on the platform are often even quicker.

The speedy service caught her attention, highlighting how India’s growing quick-commerce ecosystem has made daily shopping extremely convenient for residents and travellers alike.

Unboxing everyday essentials

During the video, Chlo unpacked several grocery items she had ordered, including cilantro, garlic, cherry tomatoes, an English cucumber, feta cheese, and branded dog food. She appeared particularly impressed by how easily fresh produce and pet supplies could be delivered within minutes.

She explained that such convenience is rarely experienced back home, where grocery deliveries often take longer and cost significantly more.

Read Also
'Woah..That's Huge': Florida Captain Lands Massive 480-Pound Swordfish After Five-Hour Ocean Battle;...
article-image

Affordable prices surprise UK visitor

What surprised Chlo the most was the price difference. She noted that three packets of dog food cost her about £3.37 (approximately Rs 439), which she described as far cheaper than similar products available in the UK.

According to her caption, groceries worth Rs 822 arrived at her Goa residence in just 29 minutes, roughly £7.50. Calling the pricing “affordable,” she invited followers to share their thoughts and compare delivery experiences in different countries.

Follow us on