'Woah..That's Huge': Florida Captain Lands Massive 480-Pound Swordfish After Five-Hour Ocean Battle; Feeds Nearly 70 People

X/Robbie Mouton

A remarkable deep-sea fishing expedition off the Florida Keys has made headlines after a charter captain reeled in a gigantic 480-pound swordfish, one of the largest catches reported in the region in recent years, according to Fox News.

A gruelling fight in deep waters

Captain Jose Rodriguez Jr, who operates Above & Below Fishing Adventures out of Cudjoe Key, encountered the enormous fish during a routine offshore trip with a visiting family from Pennsylvania. What began as a celebratory graduation charter soon turned into an unforgettable endurance test at sea.

According to Rodriguez, the crew immediately realised the fish was unusually large once it struck the line. The battle that followed lasted nearly five hours, with anglers carefully managing tension to avoid losing the powerful predator. Even after tiring the fish, the team needed an additional 30 minutes to safely secure it alongside the boat before hauling it aboard.

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Managing a catch of extraordinary size

Once landed, the swordfish proved so massive that stabilising it required ice bags and towels spread across the deck. The crew carefully positioned and filleted portions of the catch while still offshore to manage storage space, a common practice when dealing with exceptionally large pelagic fish.

Swordfish are among the ocean’s most formidable game fish, known for their speed, strength, and deep-water hunting habits. Adult specimens can dive thousands of feet below the surface and weigh several hundred pounds, making them prized trophies among sport-fishing enthusiasts.

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A celebration turned community feast

Rather than keeping the entire catch, the visiting family chose to share the experience with the local community. Most of the fish was donated, allowing an estimated 50 to 70 residents to enjoy fresh swordfish meals. The family retained only a small portion, roughly 20 to 30 pounds, as a personal memento of the milestone trip.

The gesture highlighted the communal spirit often seen in coastal fishing towns, where large catches are frequently shared among neighbours, restaurants, and local workers.

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A rare achievement in the Florida keys

Rodriguez described the moment as a once-in-a-lifetime success. Among sport fishers, landing a 500-pound swordfish, sometimes called a “nickel”, is considered an elite milestone, and such catches are rarely recorded in the Keys’ waters.

The impressive haul joins the ranks of legendary regional catches, including the famous 757.8-pound broadbill swordfish landed in 2019 by Nick Stanczyk, which remains one of the most celebrated swordfish captures in Florida sport-fishing history.