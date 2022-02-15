UK man faces power outage for three days, receives cheque of over 2 trillion pounds as compensation from energy supplier

2 trillion pounds cheque as a compensation from energy supplier gave a shock to UK resident. A photo, which he tweeted tagging energy supplier has gone vial and catching attention of many netizens.

On February 12, Tweeterite named Gareth Hughes, of Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire, tweeted an image that shows image of a cheque issued by energy.

Mr Hughes Tweeted "Thank you for our compensation payment North Powergrid for the several days we were without power following Storm Arwen." But then passing a sarcastic comment while tagging a company, he further said, "Before I bank the cheque, however, are you 100% certain you can afford this?" The tweet has been liked over 56,000 times and retweeted over 6,000 times.

Thank you for our compensation payment @Northpowergrid for the several days we were without power following #stormarwen Before I bank the cheque however, are you 100% certain you can afford this? #trillionpounds pic.twitter.com/z5MNc2Nxl1 — Gareth Hughes (@gh230277) February 12, 2022

Mr Hughes got response on his tweet by energy supplier North Powergrid, thanking him they said, "Hi Gareth, thanks for bringing this to our attention. Please DM us your contact details including address and postcode so we can correct this oversight. thanks, Phil."

Hi Gareth, Thanks for bringing this to our attention. Please DM us your contact details including address and postcode so we can correct this oversight. thanks, Phil. — Northern Powergrid (@Northpowergrid) February 12, 2022

Mr Hughes provided them all the details on their personal id but also highlighted that same amount of huge compensations cheques are sent to his other neighbours also. Even other users from Tweeter later highlighted it to the company with screenshot of these huge amounts of cheques.

DM sent. You might want to check what other payments you've made, as I'm aware of at least four other cheques for the same value sent to neighbouring properties. 😳 — Gareth Hughes (@gh230277) February 12, 2022

Whether company will actually compensate them or not is the different matter but these photos have gone viral on social media and got huge attention for the netizens to discuss it for many more days.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 06:50 PM IST