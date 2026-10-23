Typhoon Champi Sends Massive, Apocalyptic Wave Across Taiwan's Coast; Viewers Stunned - WATCH | X

Massive waves have been crashing into Taiwan’s northeastern coastline as Typhoon Champi approaches the island, unleashing powerful winds and torrential rain. In a video going viral on social media, one enormous wave can be seen surging towards the coast and crashing against the shoreline with tremendous force, stunning viewers with its sheer size and intensity.

The dramatic visuals capture the growing fury of the storm as Taiwan braces for further damage. With winds reaching speeds of up to 191 kmph, the typhoon has triggered widespread evacuations, travel disruptions and shutdowns across parts of the island.

The storm has reportedly killed at least one person and injured 163 others, while thousands of residents have been evacuated from vulnerable areas. Emergency teams have been placed on alert as authorities prepare for the possibility of further casualties and damage.

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Massive Waves Batter Taiwan's Coast

The powerful waves have raised concerns about coastal safety, particularly in areas exposed to rough seas and strong winds. Authorities have urged residents to stay away from beaches, harbours and other vulnerable coastal locations as dangerous conditions persist.

The storm has also caused significant disruption to transportation and daily life. Flights have been cancelled, while schools, offices and other establishments have suspended operations in several areas as officials assess the risks.

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Heavy Rain And Flooding Fears

Alongside the powerful coastal waves, heavy rainfall has raised concerns about flash floods and landslides, particularly in mountainous regions. Officials have warned residents in vulnerable areas to remain alert and follow evacuation instructions.

Although Champi has weakened from its earlier intensity, the storm continues to pose risks due to its powerful winds and heavy rain. Authorities are monitoring its movement and have urged people to avoid unnecessary travel until conditions improve.