Twitter's favourite 'Norbu bhaiya' Norbert Elekes is back!

For the uninitiated, Norbert Elekes gained popularity during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

Many Twitter users followed Elekes for the lastest updates and information regarding coronavirus. Later, he also began tweeting about other things including sports, economy and defence-related news.

However, he stopped tweeting and giving any updates to his followers since August 5. His last tweet was about the Ram Mandir. "INDIA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the Ram Temple," he had written.

According to his Twitter bio, Elekes is a data storyteller, minimalist and compulsive list-maker. As per his Linkedin profile, he is from Dublin, Ireland and has studied Financial Management from the University of Buckingham.