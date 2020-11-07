US Elections 2020: Joe Biden-Kamala Harris defeat Donald Trump; Twitter says 'America is great again'

Washington: Democrat Joe Biden on Saturday defeated incumbent Republican US President Donald Trump in the closely-fought presidential election.

The 77-year-old former US vice president will become the 46th president of the United States, after a victory in Pennsylvania, the state where he was born put him over the 270 electoral votes needed to win.

With Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes, Biden now has a total of 273 electoral votes.

Before becoming the Democratic presidential nominee, Biden served as vice president under former President Barack Obama. He is also Delaware's longest-serving senator.

Besides, Kamala Harris, the first Indian American and Black American candidate on a US presidential ticket, will be America's next Vice President, capping a historic run for the nation's second-highest office.

Meanwhile, many Twitter users were extremely happy after Joe Biden's victory.

"The voters have spoken, and they have chosen @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris to be our next president and vice president. It's a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America. Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Onward, together," tweeted Hillary Clinton.