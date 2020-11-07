US Elections 2020: Joe Biden-Kamala Harris defeat Donald Trump; Twitter says 'America is great again'

Washington: Democrat Joe Biden on Saturday defeated incumbent Republican US President Donald Trump in the closely-fought presidential election.
The 77-year-old former US vice president will become the 46th president of the United States, after a victory in Pennsylvania, the state where he was born put him over the 270 electoral votes needed to win.
With Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes, Biden now has a total of 273 electoral votes.
Before becoming the Democratic presidential nominee, Biden served as vice president under former President Barack Obama. He is also Delaware's longest-serving senator.
Besides, Kamala Harris, the first Indian American and Black American candidate on a US presidential ticket, will be America's next Vice President, capping a historic run for the nation's second-highest office.
Meanwhile, many Twitter users were extremely happy after Joe Biden's victory.
"The voters have spoken, and they have chosen @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris to be our next president and vice president. It's a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America. Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Onward, together," tweeted Hillary Clinton.
Indian National Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also congratulated Biden and Harris. "Congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden. I’m confident that he will unite America and provide it with a strong sense of direction," he tweeted.
"Congratulations, Vice-President-elect @KamalaHarris! It makes us proud that the first woman to serve as Vice President of the USA traces her roots to India," Gandhi added.
Here are a few Twitter reactions:
