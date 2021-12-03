Twitterati pay tributes to legendary actor Dev Anand on his Death Anniversary; have a look

Today marks the death anniversary of superstar Dev Anand who was the nation's heartthrob in his peak. In Hindi films, he was the pinnacle of style. He had andaz in the way he walked, looked, and spoke. He also provided sartorial style, whether it was through his shirt collars or scarves. He might be colourful, but he never lost his dignity. Even when he played evil characters, he had a glint in his eyes and a purity about him that showed across.

Dev Anand was born on September 26, 1923, in Punjab. He was one of the most successful male protagonists of Hindi cinema.

His sharp features and mesmerising personality turned out to be a blessing for his career. The legend's career in the film industry spanned for over six decades and he had a crazy fan following back in those days.

Dev Anand was a multitalented man. Apart from being one of the best actors, he was also a writer, director and producer. He aced every aspect of his skills, evidently showcasing it with his films.

Known as the king of romantic films, Dev Anand's almost every movie was a super hit.

Apart from his involvement in Hindi cinema, he was also an active participant, who stood up against the Emergency imposed by the then Prime Minister Of India, Indira Gandhi.

Have a look at how netizens have paid tributes to the star on Twitter:

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 03:48 PM IST