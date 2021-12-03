Jubin Nautiyal's 'Lut Gaye' most-watched music video of 2021: YouTube India

New Delhi: Singer Jubin Nautiyal's superhit song "Lut Gaye", starring actor Emraan Hashmi, was the most watched music video of the year, and "Zombie: The Living Dead", a 40-minute horror-comedy film by channel Round2Hell, the top trending video of 2021, announced YouTube India on Thursday.

Two peppy tracks by rapper Badshah and Yo Yo Honey Singh -- "Paani Paani" and "Saiyaan Ji" -- a romantic ballad "Raataan Lambiyan" from 'Shershaah' movie and singer B Praak sensational hit "Baarish Ki Jaaye" were among the other songs that made it to the top 10 watched music videos in India.

YouTube channel Round2Hell, with over 23.6 million subscribers, was also listed as one of the top 10 creators in the country. The list of top creators, topped by Total Gaming, majorly comprised gaming channels only including the likes of Techno Gamers, Lokesh Gamer, A­_S Gaming and Gyan Gaming.

"In 2021, gaming levelled up emerging as a rich and diverse ground for storytelling and community building .. In fact, a 5 hour long gaming livestream of the FreeFire World Series Final in 2021, became one of the most popular videos in India this year," said YouTube India in a statement.

TVF's Aspirants "UPSC - Optional Mein Kya Hai", "The Land of Bigg Boss" by creator Ajay Nagar, popularly known as Carry Minati, "The Mummy Returns" by creator Ashish Chanchalani and "Bhide Jumps Off Balcony" from serial "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah" were among the top 10 trending videos of the year.

"Comedy got new laughs. While Round2Hell's 40-minute long horror-comedy zombie apocalypse short film became the #1 trending video, comedy did just as well in short-form video," said YouTube India.

While top Shorts creators like A2 Motivation (Arvind Arora) and Mr. Gyani Facts shared facts and knowledge in byte-sized videos, Crazy XYZ and MR. INDIAN HACKER fused the goodness of science and technology with entertainment as 'Science and Experiments' emerged as a new genre.

"Some of the most popular Shorts creators in 2021 went beyond the well-understood techniques of editing videos to music and transitions, and have given rise to new and innovative formats of short-form storytelling across themes including family and friendships, language skills, motivation and men's grooming content and social messages," Youtube India added.

