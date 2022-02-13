Twitterati hail Delhi Capitals co-owner Kiran Kumar Grandhi for his stratergy at IPL 2022 mega auction; all you need to know about GMR empire's heir

Delhi Capitals were one of the teams that did well on Day 1 of the IPL 2022 Mega-Auctions. Apart from their strategies to hinder the progress of other franchises, Delhi Capitals also built a good core for their own squad.

Kiran Kumar Grandhi was the man who helped DC achieve it at the auction table. After his terrific show for Delhi Capitals, Twitter also pointed that Grandhi made sure that teams like Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings didn't sneak undervalued players.

Who is Kiran Kumar Grandhi?

The CEO, MD & Director at GMR Infrastructure, Kiran Kumar Grandhi is a regular at the auctions for Delhi Capitals. In recent seasons, he has been a part of the overall effort by the management to construct a good squad for the franchise. For IPL 2022, as well, the group has delivered a similar result.



Along with retaining a solid core, DC made some smart signings at the auction. The hiring of David Warner tops this list. They got him for just INR 6.25 Cr and thereby have set up a solid opening combination with Prithvi Shaw. The franchise also made some other impressive signings in the form of KS Bharat



Grandhi is a businessperson who has been at the head of 6 different companies and currently holds the position of Co-Chairman of GMR Group, Co-Managing Director at GMR Airports Ltd. and Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD at GMR Infrastructure Ltd.



He is also Vice President at Associated Chambers of Commerce & Industry of India and Member of Young Presidents' Organization (India) and on the board of 16 other companies.



In the past Grandhi was Member of Forum Mondial de L'Economie.



He received an undergraduate degree from Osmania University.



Currently, the co-owner of Delhi Capitals IPL team and acts as the top management of the team. Twitter hailed Kumar for his excellent bidding at the mega auction



Many pointed out that he randomly used to bid for players and increase their value. Depleted the purse of other teams big time. And got whoever he wanted for relative steals.

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 02:45 PM IST