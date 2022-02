Delhi Capitals (DC) Full Squad, IPL Mega Auction 2022: Full list of players bought, retained

Rishabh Pant - Rs 16 Cr (Retained)

Axar Patel - Rs 9 Cr (Retained)

Prithvi Shaw - Rs 7.50Cr (Retained)

Anrich Nortje - Rs 6.50 Cr (Retained)

David Warner - Rs 6.25 Cr

Mitchell Marsh - Rs 6.50 Cr

Shardul Thakur - Rs 10.75 Cr

Mustafizur Rahman - Rs 2 Cr

Kuldeep Yadav - Rs 2 Cr

Ashwin Hebbar - Rs 20 Lakhs

Sarfaraz Khan - Rs 20 Lakhs

Kamlesh Nagarkoti - Rs 1.10 Cr

KS Bharat - Rs 2 Cr

(This is a developing copy)

