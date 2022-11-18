Twitter vs Orkut: Netizens share how the social media apps helped them find love | FPJ

As Twitter users are upset with Elon Musk's strategy and future plans for Twitter, some took to trend "Goodbye Twitter." Amid memes of people hinting to delete their Twitter accounts, and look for alternatives, Orkut made its presence in the minds of netizens. Remember the earlier days when Orkut was the social media giant, while Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram didn't exist? People have now got nostalgic about Orkut.

While recollecting their memories with Orkut, a Twitter user from India expressed how they found love via the social media platform, and are still happily married. The tweet read, "It was due to Orkut I met my Love in 2008.. we are still together and happily Married (sic)"

Meanwhile, in a reply, a netizen wrote his unlikely experience with Twitter-based match finding. Similar to the now-evident financial state of the Elon Musk-owned app, the man tweeted, "I met my love through Twitter. We are divorced, and I am bankrupt."

I met my love through Twitter.



We are divorced, and I am bankrupt.#GoodByeTwitter — Akhil (@akhil_shekhar2) November 18, 2022

It didn't stop there! People kept sharing how social media helped them find love. Another Twitter wrote, "Yes, mine also started in 2008 through http://Orkut.It ended after joining Facebook. (sic)"

Yes,mine also started in 2008 through https://t.co/3bEnlhZmGt ended after joining Facebook — JITENDRA TYAGI (@TyagisirMaths) November 18, 2022