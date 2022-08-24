TikTok trend of 'Jellyfish haircut' traces to Nicole Kidman's magazine photoshoot

Jellyfish haircut | Twitter

Talks about girly curls or feather haircut are part of daily gossips among chit-chat groups and friends. Apart from weird news update that Japanese schools ban female students to tie a ponytail as it excites men in the premises, a "jellyfish-like" hair grooming has surfaced on the internet.

While the user shared the bizarre yet exciting look of the hair fashion, he wrote, "Look, y'all! The internet has discovered black hairstyles from the 80s and 90s! They're calling it "jellyfish hair."

Look, y'all! The internet has discovered black hairstyles from the 80s and 90s! They're calling it "jellyfish hair" pic.twitter.com/vgyu595ivh — Ron DeSantis' Juicy Cantilevered Tiddies (@silentpyjamas) August 23, 2022

However, the buzz is due to the 55-year-old actress Nicole Kidman who flaunted her "jellyfish bob" look amidst her magazine photoshoot. The exclusive shoot and interview of Kidman is featured in Perfect Magazine issue three, "Perfect Awards" autumn/winter 2022. It is likely to go on newsstands from September 1 on the publication's official website.

The rise of the hairstyle resembling the marine creature has emerged to become controversial 'ugly' hair trend sweeping the globe - as Nicole Kidman becomes the latest to rock the 'do, DailyMail reported.

Reportedly, the mullet style is influencing Gen Zers on TikTok with videos under the jellyfish hair hashtag racking up more than 43 billion views. Here's a glimpse of people trying Kidman's style.

