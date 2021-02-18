Twitter: It's raining Maxwell memes after RCB goes hammer and tongs with CSK to bag the Aussie

The much anticipated IPL Auction 2021 has begun! The bidding has begun and the stage is heating up with action and suspense.

Among some of the most discussed cricketers is the Australian player Glenn Maxwell. A lot of expectations and hopes were put on Maxwell who was expected to be a hot favourite at the auction.

In an interesting and competitive bid, Glenn Maxwell has been bagged by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 14.25 crore. The bidding was a fierce one as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) locked horns and kept raising the price for the cricketer. Finally, RCB got Maxwell in the kitty.

Maxwell fans are overjoyed at the news and so are RCB fans. The highly competitive bid for Maxwell made jaws drops. While no one's surprised, people are still stunned by the amount and interest Maxwell attracted at the auction.

As soon as the bidding was done, Maxwell and RCB fans rushed to Twitter to express their emotions. As a result, Twitter is abuzz with appreciation for Maxwell. Along with the praise, memes have tagged along. With #Maxwell trending the most during the IPL auctions, some really crazy and funny memes are going viral. We are here to show you those memes and we promise a laugh riot.

Here are #Maxwell memes from the IPL auctions 2021. Laugh your heart out!https://twitter.com/Harami_Nobita/status/1362342705150390281?s=20