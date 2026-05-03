 Turkey: Old Man Seen Masturbating While Staring At Woman Waiting At Bus Stop; Viral Video Sparks Outrage
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralTurkey: Old Man Seen Masturbating While Staring At Woman Waiting At Bus Stop; Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Turkey: Old Man Seen Masturbating While Staring At Woman Waiting At Bus Stop; Viral Video Sparks Outrage

A viral video from Istanbul’s Maltepe district allegedly shows a man engaging in obscene behaviour behind a woman at a bus stop, sparking outrage online. Social media users condemned the act as harassment and raised concerns about women’s safety in public spaces. Authorities have yet to respond or confirm details of the incident.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, May 03, 2026, 06:45 PM IST
article-image

A disturbing video circulating on social media has sparked widespread outrage after allegedly showing an incident of public sexual misconduct in Istanbul. The incident is reported to have taken place in the Maltepe district of the city.

According to reports, the video shows a woman waiting at a bus stop, seemingly unaware of a man standing behind her. The man is seen engaging in an obscene act while looking at the woman, who appears to be occupied with her phone and unaware of the situation.

The clip has triggered strong reactions online, with many users condemning the act as harassment and calling for strict action. Social media users described the incident as deeply disturbing and emphasised that such behaviour in public spaces must not be tolerated.

Read Also
Man Caught On Camera Masturbating While Riding Motorcycle In Islamabad
article-image

Several posts also highlighted concerns about women’s safety in public areas and criticised bystander silence in such situations. Users urged authorities to take immediate action and ensure accountability.

Follow us on