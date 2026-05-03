Turkey: Old Man Seen Masturbating While Staring At Woman Waiting At Bus Stop; Viral Video Sparks Outrage

A disturbing video circulating on social media has sparked widespread outrage after allegedly showing an incident of public sexual misconduct in Istanbul. The incident is reported to have taken place in the Maltepe district of the city.

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According to reports, the video shows a woman waiting at a bus stop, seemingly unaware of a man standing behind her. The man is seen engaging in an obscene act while looking at the woman, who appears to be occupied with her phone and unaware of the situation.

The clip has triggered strong reactions online, with many users condemning the act as harassment and calling for strict action. Social media users described the incident as deeply disturbing and emphasised that such behaviour in public spaces must not be tolerated.

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Several posts also highlighted concerns about women’s safety in public areas and criticised bystander silence in such situations. Users urged authorities to take immediate action and ensure accountability.