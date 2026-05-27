‘Tumpe Toh Views Bhi Nahin Ayenge’: Man Confronts Tourists Over Wearing Shoes Around Chandrashila Temple

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A video from Uttarakhand is going viral on social media. The clip was recorded by a man alleging that tourists were wearing footwear around the premises of the Chandrashila Temple.

The video shows tourists sitting around the temple, which is situated on the summit. When the man first started recording, the tourists began waving at the camera, unaware of what he was going to say next.

The man then showed tourists sitting around the temple with their shoes on. A woman accused the man of recording the video to earn money, saying, “Paise banane ke liye kya kya karte ho,” which roughly translates to, “What all do you do to earn money.”

The woman then said that the man could have simply told them instead of recording the video, to which the person filming replied that he had already said it earlier and that it was their problem if they did not hear him.

“Paise kamao, views kamao,” the woman said, which roughly translates to, “Earn money, earn views.” The man hit back, saying, “Tumpe toh views bhi nahin ayenge, tum pe banenge bhi nahin paise,” which roughly translates to, “You won’t even get views or make money from this.”

The woman also asked him to delete the video. However, he refused to do so.

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Netizens React

The viral video has triggred reactions from Netizens

"All these people just come to have a good time, they have nothing to do with God or faith. Don't even let such rude people enter there, local people, you chase them away from there. Nonsense people," one of the users wrote.

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A user wrote in support of the tourists saying, "I mean like its snowing what does he expects them to remove their shoes and stand bare feet ??"

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another user questioned,"They're minding their own business in the video. Why harassing them?"

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"I’m glad I saw this so now I’ll know that I have to remove my shoes near the temple. If I do ever go there," another user said.

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

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The video has garnered more than 218.3K views on X in less than 24 hours since being posted.