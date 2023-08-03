 'Tu Pehle Chup Ho': Another Video Of 2 Women Engaging In Heated Argument Surfaces From Delhi Metro (WATCH)
The video reportedly surfaced from the Delhi Metro showed two women involved in a verbal spat followed by a man intervening to stop it.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 03, 2023, 03:56 PM IST
A video showing two women engaged in a heated argument over a seat in the Delhi Metro has surfaced online and gone viral. One of them was travelling along with her daughter when another yelled at her. It was learned that the mother-daughter duo requested her to make space for them so that they could travel seated, however, the woman passenger was left triggered. WATCH VIDEO

What's in the viral video?

"Tu chup ho, tu pehle chup ho, " the lady says at the top of her voice and pointing a finger at the other. "Meine sirf bola side hojao," calmly replies the mother while trying to stay calm during the chaos. But things don't settle there as the woman continues shouting at her, and also disturbing other people onboard.

After a while, she slams the mother by comparing her with a female dog that constantly barks. Angered by this indecent remark, the mother threatens the other lady that she would hit her with footwear: "Jhoota nikaal kar maarungi." Listening to this, the fight further intensifies with the reply, "Jhoota ki baat kar rahi hai, kaunse zamane ki baat kar rahi hai? Aaj kal bandooke chalti hai. Wo bhi riffle."

Man intervenes to stop the ruckus

No sooner, passengers try to intervene and stop the argument. A man walks towards them to settle the matter, but things don't seem likely as the woman passenger doesn't pull back from attacking the other (mother). Later, another female passenger tries to address the matter, but the video ends before knowing whether that was successful.

Follow us on

