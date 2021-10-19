Trailer of 'Special Ops 1.5' web series leaked; netizens raise questions

According to various reports, the trailer for KK Menon's highly anticipated web series Special Ops second Season, 'Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story' has been leaked.

Viral Bhayani on Instagram, recently posted a video on their account saying that the teaser for the second season of Hotstar's special series 'Special Ops' had been leaked, which is causing chaos on Twitter. However, neither Hotstar nor the series' creators have issued an official remark as of yet.

A tiny teaser for the series was recently revealed to the public, and it was reported that the series would be launched soon. The teaser piqued people's interest, but the producers want to release the series and trailer.

Here's how fans have reacted to the incident; have a look:

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 02:02 PM IST