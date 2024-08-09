Tourist On Jungle Safari Touches Lion, Viral Video Records What Happened Later

Jungle safaris are a great experience for everyone who loves to ride through trees and take a glance at nature closely. We always want to spot animals while we are on such adventure and feel like the ride wasn't complete if we failed to spot any.

A video of a man spotting a lion and trying to touch it with his bare hands has surfaced on social media. As the man was seated in his jeep parked next to a resting lion, he fearlessly thought to witness the rare moment of touching the 'king' of the forest. Without much hesitation, he slowly dropped his hand outside his vehicle and managed to touch the animal's hair. What happened after that?

The video showed the tourist carefully touching the lion and noting the animal's reaction to his stimulus. Seated inside the jeep, the man slowly put one of his hands outside the window to gently touch the lion.

How did the lion react?

The animal was resting with its eyes closed very next to their parked vehicle, which made the tourist decide to touch it out of thrill. It was learned that the man's first attempt didn't evoke any response from the lion. But seconds later when he repeated the act and managed to touched the animal, it swiftly turned to look at him. It was quick!

Lion turns its neck around, look at the man...

The lion responded to the man's touch and turned his neck around, however, the lion's move left the man scared. The man and a few other tourists on the jeep were left frightened for a minute after the man's actions caught the wild animal's attention. As the lion left its resting state to gaze at them, the people ran towards the other side of the vehicle fearing the animal's anger. Notably, the lion didn't react aggressively and it soon went back to continue its nap.

Internet reacts to viral video

Netizens schooled the tourist for disturbing the wildlife for mere fun. On the other hand, some looked at the video in a lighthearted way and shared memeworthy comments. One of the users reacted to the viral video and wrote, "Lion be like:- mout se dar nahi lagta tere ko (Aren’t you afraid of death)." “Mout ko chhooke tak se bahar (Just escaping death after getting very close to it),” said another.