TikTok Influencer Goes Viral For Her Unpopular Opinion On Christmas Tree

Viral comment on X-mas tree | TikTok

It's Christmas time! As people might be getting ready for the festival celebrations, a video rolled out on TikTok expressing a woman's unpopular opinion on the X-mas tree. Here's what she said, leaving other others on the platform reacting to it. She pointed out that she washes the artificial tree in a bathtub. No sooner, she replied that people who disagreed with her asked her to seek some therapy for her behaviour.

Identified as Rhema, as per her username on the social media platform, the woman captioned her TikTok video by saying, "Clean my Christmas tree with me." The clip showed her placing the tree in the bathtub, spraying some soap liquid on it, and washing it. Rhema disassembled it to give it a dust-free and fresh look.

As she took care of the artificial tree as if it were a real one, people reacted with a no-no. The video which went viral with more than two million views reportedly received several replies. As quoted in news reports, one of the comments to the clip, sarcastically read, "Do you also wash your electronics." Another said, "The water being clear told me I don’t need to do this." Meanwhile, one of the users who watched the video took it to the next level and suggested Rhema to go for a therapy purportedly because of her cleaning behaviour that didn't go well with them.