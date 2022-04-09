THIS tabla cover of Arjit Singh's 'Sajde' song from Kill Dill is winning hearts of netizens; watch video

Social media is seen as a platform for enthusiasts to exhibit their skills, and gush into passionate performances. A video, which happens to be a tabla cover of a popular Bollywood song, is going viral on Instagram.

A percussionist identified as Vineet Singh took to create a tabla cover of Arjit Singh's 'Sajde' song from Kill Dill. In the video we can see him enjoying the energetic beats, and hitting the dhol in sync to the timings of the song.

The video was uploaded just a few hours ago, and has no sooner gathered over 44K views and many praises. "Sajde bichhawa main...Sab perfect hai is gaane mein," the video post was captioned. The comments read in praise of the artist, "Awesome", "Love the energy and You", "Amazing pajii"....along fire and heart emojis.

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 03:50 PM IST