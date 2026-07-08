'This Is Why Accidents Happen': Bus Driver Seen Scrolling Phone While Driving At 100 Km/H On Agra-Lucknow Expressway | VIDEO

A viral video circulating on social media has reignited concerns about passenger safety on India's highways after it allegedly showed a private bus driver watching content on a mobile phone while driving at high speed on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway.

The footage, which has been widely shared on X, appears to show the driver steering the moving bus with his elbows while keeping his eyes fixed on a mobile phone for much of the journey. He can be seen glancing up occasionally to check the road before returning his attention to the device.

Adding to the concern, the conductor seated beside him was also seen lying down and using a mobile phone instead of assisting with passenger safety or remaining alert during the journey.

Passenger claims bus was travelling at around 100 km/h

According to the social media post accompanying the video, the bus was travelling at nearly 100 km/h when the footage was recorded. The individual who shared the clip claimed to have boarded the bus from Alambagh and was travelling to Delhi.

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The post further alleged that such unsafe behaviour is not uncommon among some private bus operators after entering expressways, where long stretches of uninterrupted roads may encourage complacency behind the wheel.

Although the exact date of the incident and the identity of the bus operator have not been independently confirmed, the video has triggered widespread criticism online.

Mobile phone use behind the wheel raises serious safety concerns

Using a mobile phone while driving significantly reduces a driver's attention and reaction time, making it one of the leading causes of distracted driving. Safety experts have consistently warned that even a few seconds of distraction at highway speeds can dramatically increase the risk of a serious crash.

On high-speed expressways, where vehicles often travel close to or above 100 km/h, taking one's eyes off the road for just a few moments can have life-threatening consequences for passengers and other road users.

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Social media users demand strict action

The video prompted strong reactions from users, many of whom demanded strict punishment for the driver and conductor.

“That is so scary; it means while I was travelling and sleeping in these buses on the expressway, my life was completely at stake. India is the place where everything is falling so cheap, but none is cheaper than your life," said one user.

Another person demanded, “These people’s licenses should be confiscated before there’s any harm to the other people."

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“It’s not skill as they seem to assume. It’s just pure luck that during the time anything bad happened. But luck won’t favour every time," commented an individual.

Another individual said, “OMG, this is absolutely insane. The driving licenses of the driver should be cancelled with immediate effect. And both should be arrested on the charge of endangering the lives of people."

Some users also questioned why fellow passengers did not intervene after witnessing the driver's behaviour.

“I wish to ask of you, ‘Why, as a passenger citizen, do you not ask the driver & conductor to take care of themselves and all passengers?’ Every citizen is an employee of the country & should wake up & work for safety & protection of all. Jai Hind."