'Hope Lala Companies Are Happy': Woman Shows Commuters Navigating Flooded Tracks Between Vasai-Virar With Phone Torch At Late Night - VIDEO

A video shared by Instagram user @nidhisha0913 has triggered widespread concern after showing people walking along flooded railway tracks between Vasai and Virar during heavy rainfall. The visuals, recorded around 10:45 pm, highlight the challenges faced by thousands of commuters as train services were disrupted due to severe waterlogging.

According to the person who posted the video, small flickering lights could be seen in the darkness from a distance. As she looked closer, she realized they were not lights on the tracks but people trying to make their way home, using their mobile phone flashlights to navigate through the floodwaters.

The clip quickly went viral, with many social media users expressing shock over the conditions people had to endure simply to return home after work.

Commuters reportedly struggled for hours

The situation appeared to continue well beyond the time the video was recorded. A person commenting on the post claimed that commuters remained stranded and continued walking along the tracks until midnight. Another user alleged that the ordeal lasted even longer.

One comment read, "This was till 2am. No lights at all, no network, no visibility."

Heavy rainfall has repeatedly disrupted suburban rail operations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, particularly on the Western Railway corridor connecting Mumbai with Vasai and Virar. Waterlogging on tracks often leads to delays, cancellations, and overcrowding, leaving commuters with limited options to reach home.

Netizens react with anger and sympathy

The video struck an emotional chord online, with many calling the scenes heartbreaking and highlighting the hardships faced by daily wage earners and office-goers.

One user commented, "This is so heartbreaking...May God heal them with."

Another wrote, "This is what hopelessness looks like. Where you risk life just to earn a livelihood. The poor souls - how tired, how hungry, how desperate they must be to get home."

Several comments also criticised workplace policies during extreme weather conditions.

One user said, "So many managers are forcing employees to take leaves in place of wfh saying wfh cannot be the norm. It is like the natural calamity is your fault and you have to use your paid holidays for that."

Another added, "Their managers are still not satisfied. They want them again in the morning to report on time or their salary will be cut. Meanwhile they themselves will not come out of their bed."

Debate over work-from-home during extreme weather

The viral video has reignited discussions around employee safety during periods of heavy rainfall. Many social media users argued that organisations should adopt flexible work-from-home policies whenever severe weather disrupts transport services, rather than expecting employees to risk their safety while commuting.