'This is unacceptable': Model receives major backlash from netizens for posing 'bare head' for ad in Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara

A clothing has recently fallen prey for controversy after pictures of a photoshoot performed in front of the Kartarpur Gurdwara Darbar Sahib went viral on social media. The pictures showed a Pakistani model posing 'bare-headed' with her back turned to the Gurudwara, for an advertisement for 'Mannat'; a women's clothing brand. This sparked major outrage as netizens accused the model and the brand for hurting religious sentiments of the Sikhs.

Have a look at the images that sparked controversy, right here:

The woman can be seen in the images wearing a red outfit and posing for the camera without covering her head, with the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in the background.

On her social media account, the owner of the online store also shared many 'unacceptable' pictures of the bare-headed woman posing in front of the holy place.

For the unversed, keeping the head covered shows modesty, that someone else is more powerful and respectable than us. God being the supreme, our heads need to be covered all the time in order to pay the respect. Thus, the most prominent reason for covering the heads in Gurudwara is respect.

Have a look a how angry netizens have taken to Twitter to complain, ever since the pictures of the photoshoot went viral on social media:

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 01:19 PM IST