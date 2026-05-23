THIS IS SICK!: Viral Video Shows Bihar Man Kissing & Licking Girl Posters As Kids Watch; Netizens React

A deeply disturbing video from Bihar has spiraled across social media, igniting widespread revulsion. In the clip, an Indian man, estimated to be between 50 and 60 years old, is seen repeatedly licking and kissing poster images of girls attached to a DJ truck.

The perverted gestures are relentless he moves from one poster to another, his tongue and lips making prolonged contact with the printed faces.

What the Video Shows: Licking, Kissing and a Crowd of Children

What makes the video even more grotesque is the audience. The truck is surrounded by a group of children, aged roughly between 6 and 13, including young girls. With absolutely no fear or shame, the man continues his obscene performance while the children look on.

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The kids, having no clue what is truly wrong with his behavior, are seen laughing at him, treating his perversion as a form of entertainment. Meanwhile, no adult in sight steps forward to stop his advances.

Netizens Erupt: “Potential Rapists” and “Evil Spirits”

The video has now amassed nearly 14.8 million views, and netizens have reacted sharply.

Many tied the incident directly to Bihar and India’s recurring women’s safety crisis, with comments like “rape capital” and “women are not safe even on posters.” Others pointed to a lack of shame, low impulse control, and the toxic mix of poverty and cheap internet/porn access fueling such acts.

One user commented: “This is sick. How can someone actually be so shameless? They need to be put behind bars before they actually harass girls and women. These people do not deserve to be on earth. Women are not sex objects. Keep that in mind.”

This is sick. How can someone actually be so shameless? They need to be put behind bars before they actually harass girls and women. These people do not deserve to be on the earth. Women are not sex objects. Keep that in mind. — GG TV (@TGoyalji) May 22, 2026

Another raged: “I believe these people are possessed by evil spirits because a clear-minded person wouldn’t do this, especially not in public.”

I believe these people are possessed by evil spirits because clear minded person don't do this especially not in public — Cathrynne Sheena (@CathrynneSheena) May 22, 2026

A third added: “Public harassment and sexualised behavior toward women and girls should never be normalized, but I always wonder why they are making it a norm, even in front of kids.”

Public harassment and sexualized behavior toward women and girls should never be normalized but I always wonder why they making it a norm ebven in front of kids — Thabzo (@Thabzo_Siba) May 22, 2026

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Some harsh generalizations also emerged, targeting “dehati” (rural) men, low education and specific regional cultures.

A few commenters suggested sexual frustration or deprivation as root causes, arguing for “sexual wellness outlets” rather than just moral outrage.

Children as Unwitting Witnesses

The most chilling element of the video is not just the man’s perversion it is the innocence surrounding him. A group of young children, including girls, stand feet away, laughing at his depravity. They are being taught, in real time, that a grown man licking women’s images is funny and normal. No adult intervenes. No one shields them. This is not just obscenity; it is the grooming of a generation to normalize sexual harassment.

From Shaming to Shooting

Reactions range from public shaming and mandatory psychiatric counseling to immediate arrest. A fringe but vocal section demanded extreme measures, including “shoot at sight.”

Outro: A Perverted Mirror to a Much Larger Sickness

Let’s not mince words. This is not just a viral oddity or a lone pervert’s breakdown. This video is a perverted mirror held up to a much larger sickness where women are consumed as objects even on laminated posters, where children are accidental spectators to public depravity, and where silence from surrounding adults is as damning as the act itself.