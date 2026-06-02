'This Is Not Correct': Man Reprimanded By Fellow Passengers On Hyderabad Metro For Resting Foot Casually On Seat; Video Viral |

Hyderabad: A video from the Hyderabad Metro has gone viral on social media, sparking a debate on civic sense and passenger etiquette after a man was seen occupying multiple seats by resting his foot on one of them, leading to a heated argument with fellow commuters.

The undated video shows a passenger sitting inside a metro coach with one leg stretched out and placed on the adjacent seat, effectively blocking two seats despite the presence of other commuters. His posture and refusal to move reportedly drew objections from nearby passengers.

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Video Shows Man Arguing With Fellow Passengers

In the footage, a young man seated next to him questions his behaviour, asking him to remove his foot from the seat. Instead of complying, the passenger allegedly responded arrogantly, triggering a verbal exchange. As the argument intensified, other commuters stepped in and reprimanded him for his conduct.

"This is not correct," one passenger can be heard telling the man, pointing out that public transport facilities are meant to be shared and used responsibly. However, the man continued arguing and defended his actions, saying, "I'm just sitting. What's your problem?"

The video further shows him refusing to acknowledge the concerns raised by fellow passengers despite repeated requests. The incident has since generated strong reactions online, with many social media users criticising the behaviour as disrespectful and highlighting the need for greater civic responsibility in public spaces.

There is no official confirmation regarding when the incident took place, and Hyderabad Metro authorities have not yet issued any statement or announced action in connection with the viral clip.

British Man Praises Hyderabad Metro

The controversy comes just days after Hyderabad Metro received praise from a foreign visitor. UK-based vlogger Ishaq Patterson recently shared a video documenting his experience on the city's metro network, describing it as one of his favourite metro systems.

During his journey, Patterson praised the cleanliness of the coaches, saying the metro was "really clean" and "smelled nice." He also remarked on the absence of litter and appreciated the overall condition of the train despite heavy passenger traffic.