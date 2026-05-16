'Metro Lift Me Susu Kiya': Delhi Woman Confronts Elderly Muslim Man For Allegedly Urinating In Elevator - VIDEO

A disturbing video circulating widely on social media has triggered strong reactions online after an entrepreneur confronted an elderly man at a Delhi Metro station over alleged inappropriate behaviour inside a lift.

The video, originally posted by entrepreneur Deepshika Mehta on Instagram, shows her recording an elderly commuter at Kalkaji Mandir Metro Station in Delhi. According to her account, she had entered a lift with the man and two other passengers when she noticed him allegedly urinating inside the elevator.

Confrontation caught on camera

In the viral clip, Mehta can be seen confronting the elderly man about his actions. When questioned, he reportedly responds, “ha toh sorry, jo karna hai karlo,” appearing unfazed by the situation. The exchange quickly gained traction online, with viewers debating public hygiene, civic responsibility, and empathy toward elderly commuters.

The video spread rapidly across platforms, drawing thousands of comments and shares within hours.

Police clarify medical emergency

Following the viral attention, Delhi Police issued an official clarification in the comments section of the post.

According to authorities, the incident took place around 9:40 PM on May 15, 2026. The elderly passenger was reportedly travelling from Jamia Metro Station toward Faridabad and experienced a sudden medical emergency during an interchange at Kalkaji Metro Station.

Police stated that despite attempting to locate a toilet facility, the man was unable to find one in time. When the situation became uncontrollable, he allegedly urinated into a bottle while inside the lift.

Metro staff and security personnel were alerted by fellow passengers, after which action was taken.

Penalty imposed under metro law

Officials confirmed that the individual was fined under Section 59 of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Act for creating a public nuisance. Authorities added that necessary procedures were followed after the complaint was registered.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation routinely imposes penalties for acts affecting cleanliness, passenger comfort, or public order inside metro premises.

Social media divided over incident

The incident sparked mixed reactions online. While some users expressed concern for the woman who filmed the encounter, others called for stricter enforcement of commuter rules.

One user wrote, “Such a shame, I hope you're alright!”

Another commented, “The metro authority should take decisive action and impose a ban on his travel privileges. It's important that accountability is upheld to ensure a safer and more respectful environment for all commuters.”

A third user added, “Lack basic etiquettes.”

At the same time, several netizens urged compassion, highlighting that medical emergencies involving elderly passengers can occur unexpectedly in crowded public transport systems.