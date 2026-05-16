Terrifying Moment! Video Of Massive Avalanche Hitting Mount Everest Base Camp Goes Viral - WATCH

A dramatic and terrifying moment unfolded on May 12 when a powerful avalanche thundered down the slopes of Mount Everest, sending waves of snow crashing toward a climbers’ base camp in Tibet, China. The incident, captured on video, has since circulated widely online, offering a chilling glimpse into the unpredictable dangers faced by mountaineers in the Himalayas.

The avalanche reportedly struck a camp positioned on the mountain’s south-facing slope. What began as distant rumbling quickly turned into a roaring wall of snow and ice racing downhill at alarming speed.

Seconds of Panic and Survival

Eyewitnesses described how the sky suddenly darkened as thick clouds of snow engulfed the area. Within moments, visibility dropped to nearly zero. Climbers and expedition staff rushed to protect themselves, diving into tents and securing equipment as the avalanche swept over the camp.

The fast-moving snow cloud battered tents and buried parts of the campsite under layers of powder. Despite the intensity of the avalanche, climbers remained remarkably calm, following safety protocols drilled into them before the expedition.

Videos filmed from inside the camp show snow blasting across the landscape while terrified voices urge others to stay low and remain sheltered until the danger passes.

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Nature’s Unpredictable Power

Avalanches are a constant threat on Everest, especially during peak climbing seasons when warming temperatures, shifting snowpacks, and strong winds destabilize slopes. Even experienced climbers acknowledge that such events can occur without warning.

Fortunately, early reports suggest no major injuries or fatalities from the incident, though equipment damage and shaken nerves were inevitable. The event serves as a stark reminder that despite advanced gear and planning, nature ultimately dictates conditions on the world’s tallest mountain.