'This is just the start': Twitter reacts after Rishabh Pant becomes fastest Indian keeper to reach 100 Test dismissals

Rishabh Pant on Tuesday became the fastest Indian wicketkeeper to record 100 dismissals in Test matches during the first Test against South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

The 24-year old Pant broke the joint-record held by former India captain MS Dhoni and Wriddhiman Saha by affecting his 100th dismissal in his 26th Test.

The young wicketkeeper took 26 matches to reach the feat while Dhoni and Saha had achieved the same in 36 Tests. He achieved the milestone when he caught Temba Bavuma off Mohammed Shami's bowling.

Overall, Dhoni leads the Indian tally with 294 dismissals ahead of Syed Kirmani (198), Kiran More (130), Nayan Mongia (107), and Wriddhiman Saha (104).

Meanwhile, Twitter users congratulated Pant after he became the fastest Indian keeper to reach 100 Test dismissals.

"Some experts were apprehensive about the wicket keeping skills of Rishabh Pant & may be rightfully so.. but very glad that he improved a notch up & has reached a notable milestone," a Twitter user said.

"#RishabhPant completing his 100 Test dismissals in such short span of His Cricketing period is one great achievement though! Agreed. But, its height of stupidity to compare him with #Dhoni, the G.O.A.T," said another Twitter user.

Check out a few reactions below:

(With IANS inputs)

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 10:04 PM IST