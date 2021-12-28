'What a champion': Twitter reacts after Mohammad Shami completes 200 Test wickets to join elite club

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami on Tuesday completed 200 Test wickets on day 3 of the first Test match against South Africa at Centurion.

In doing so, he became the third-fastest Indian pacer to reach the landmark. Shami reached the feat in his 55th Test match, while Kapil Dev took 50 Tests and Javagal Srinath took 54 Test matches to complete 200 Test wickets.

Meanwhile, Twitter users hailed Shami after he reached the milestone. "What a champion spell. #Shami. 200 wickets. Didn't let India miss Bumrah today. Love watching him bowl," wrote Harsha Bhogle.

"After a fabulous innings from Rahul on Day 1,an outstanding display of seam bowling from Shami. 5 wkts and a great way to get to 200 Test Wickets. With his fine spell, India take a commanding 130 run lead. Wishing for the batsman to capitalise & set a big target for South Africa," wrote VVS Laxman.

Check out a few Twitter reactions below:

India bowled out South Africa for 197 in their first innings, taking 130 runs lead.

South Africa, who were struggling at 109/5 in their first innings at tea, added 88 more runs in the third session and lost the rest of the five wickets.

Mohammed Shami was the most successful bowler for India with 5/44 while Jasprit Bumrah 2/16, Shardul Thakur 2/51, and Md Siraj 1/45 were other wicket-takers.

At the end of day's play, India is 16/1 with a lead of 146 runs.

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 09:49 PM IST