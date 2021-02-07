'This is beyond disgusting': Netizens train guns at Sharad Pawar for 'advice' to Sachin Tendulkar

A day after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar warned cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar to be more careful while commenting on farmers' issues, Twitter has come down heavily on former BCCI chief.

Responding to comments by international celebrities on farmers' protests, Tendulkar had said India's sovereignty cannot be compromised and external forces can be spectators, but not participants. "India's sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda," Tendulkar had tweeted on Wednesday.