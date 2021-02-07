Farmers' Protest: Sharad Pawar tells Sachin Tendulkar to be careful on peasants’ pitch

Mumbai: After being trolled for being "biased" and supporting the government with a call for unity on farmers’ protest, the NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday asked the master blaster Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar to be careful while speaking on issues other than cricket. ‘’My advice to Sachin will be to be careful while speaking on issues other than cricket,’’ said Pawar.

Sachin had tweeted, ‘’India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation.’’ Known as ‘’God of Cricket", Sachin had posted the message as part of similar tweets on India's unity posted by celebrities in response to international pop star Rihanna expressing solidarity with the farmers' agitation. "Many ordinary people are reacting sharply over the tweets by Lata Mangeshkar and Sachin Tendulkar. I would advise Tendulkar to be careful while talking about other issues,” said Pawar after the function at Pune.

