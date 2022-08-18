This Indian throuple is breaking monogamy rules with compassion

Image credit: Google

In India monogamy is accepted due to its culture. Although, Ashish Mehrotra and Shweta Sangtani have broken societal norms and have entered into polyamorous relationship This has allowed them to live life in their own terms. The duo met Tanisha, who was new to the concept of a non-monogamous affair.

“It is funny how it needs so much explaining when it is not a standard monogamous family. The patriarchal concept of heterosexual marriages is so ingrained that those relationships and families immediately make sense to everyone,” Ashish told Vogue in an interview.

“We were both clear that we wanted to spend the rest of our lives together. So, it was never the lack of something that I was experiencing with Ashish that I wanted to seek in other places. It was simply about exploring newer connections,” Shweta told The Established in an interview.