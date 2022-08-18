e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Potholes on Sanjay Gandhi National Park bridge claim 2 more lives; couple on way to work crushed

According to the police, the incident occurred around 1.30 pm when the Marol-based couple Nasir Hussain Shah, 43, and Chhaya Khillare, 43 – lost their balance after riding over a pothole and fell in front of the dumper which crushed them.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 18, 2022, 09:38 AM IST
article-image
Sanjay Gandhi National Park Bridge | ANI

A dumper driver has been arrested by Kasturba Marg police station on Wednesday for allegedly running over a motorist couple who fell due to potholes on the Sanjay Gandhi National Park bridge, Western Express Highway (WEH), Borivali.

The two were working as makeup artists and were travelling towards Dahisar for work.

“Our chief Engineer and a team visited the spot , there are no potholes at the accident spot though there are a few smaller potholes ahead on the road. The pothole filling work is in progress,” said Radhyeshyam Mopalwar VC&MD, MSRDC.

