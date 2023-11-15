This Hairstyle Is Something You Missed Trying This Diwali; Save Viral Video For Later | Instagram

A video doing the rounds on social media gave a glimpse of a firecrackers-themed hairstyle. The hairstyle seemed to be weird yet perfect for Diwali celebrations. It showed several firecrackers attached to a lady's hair. Her long hair was dressed with rockets, Sutli bombs, chakri, and rope chain crackers. WATCH VIDEO:

Stylist adds many crackers to her hair

The video opened showing a bunch of rockets fitted to her hair. It was followed by the hair stylist adding many more fireworks to her hair. Some wigs or extensions were also used, however, that didn’t dull the show.

Hair artists identified as Kamal and Rishav were reportedly behind this viral Diwali hairstyle. The duo posted the reel online to let others know about the hairstyle which would go well for the festival season, but at one’s own risk.

Netizens react

We are sure that you missed trying this hairstyle this festival season. The viral video caught the attention of netizens and made them save the idea for the next Diwali. However, some feared how disastrous it could turn out if a lit matchstick was thrown towards her hair. “One match is all it takes,” commented an Instagram user. “Bss ek chingari aur kaam tamam,” said another while discouraging the dangerous fashion sense.

