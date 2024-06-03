This Cat Is Older Than All Gen Z People In Your Group, May Soon Break Record And Win 'World's Oldest Feline' Title

Cat Is Older Than All Gen Z People | Social Media

Flossie is recognised by the Guinness World Records as the oldest living cat in the world, however, a pet parent from England named Leslie Greenhough believes his cat to be worthy of the prestigious title. Leslie, who is 69, has a tortoiseshell cat which is said to be 29 now. Millie was reportedly born in 1995 and brought home by the aged man's departed wife when it was a three-moth-old kitten.

Millie vs Flossie

Interestingly, while Gen Zs born between 1997 and 2012 are still in their mid 20s or younger, Millie happens to be elder to the individuals belonging to this generation, as she's 29 already.

The pet parent looks forward to Millie breaking the world records and winning the title for the world's oldest feline alive. So far, the title is bragged by a cat named Flossie who is currently 28. Noting that Leslie's cat is elder, the man aims to achieve the record and make his pet proud.

Aged cat is still active and free from health issues

While speaking about Millie, Leslie was quoted as saying in media reports, "She can still jump up on the sides, but she’s a little slower these days...She’s never gone to the vet since I’ve owned her or had any real health issues. She’s a little deaf now and loves to sleep on my bed." It is noted that the two live together and are the only partners each other have in their life, since Leslie's wife passed away during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leslie is identified as a former storekeeper who has now retired. He has revealed to the media that he enjoys spending time with his pet Millie and says, "I’m doing this for my wife, in her memory. She loved Millie, and everyone should know what a remarkable cat she is."